The interim tag has been taken off Medicine Hat resident Troy Wason who is now the Alberta Party’s official, full time executive director.
Wason had been in the same position on an interim basis since the beginning of 2021.
He is looking forward to the challenge if collaborating and help to shape the party going into the next scheduled election in 2023.
“My understanding is there were 30 applicants and I feel very good that I was being pushed obviously. My understanding the quality of the candidates was quite impressive to the board,” explains Wason.
“I feel good obviously there were certain things that set me apart, years of experience but when a political party has coming to look to help out, this is impressive from our standpoint as a party, so that’s good. I feel very comfortable about that part now I have the full backing.”
Wason says this is different from when he took over the old Progressive Conservative party after they lost the 2015 election. He was the executive director from 2015-17.
“You take over after a devastating electoral defeat and then you wake up with the knowledge your political party is a million dollars in debt. And by the way you need to pay your bill post election. That was like ‘oh my (goodness).’ You literally wake up every day hoping the lights turn on. You can figure your way out of it. 21 months later the day I resigned I felt had accomplished something. A we were worthy of someone wanting to take us over. We could have folded up shop a month after the election. People would’ve said that was the right thing to do. We managed to keep it going for that long. We couldn’t stop the takeover (with subsequent formation of the United Conservative Party), but I felt very proud that we paid off all the creditors and made sure we were still standing. That was the positive sign of that one,” explains Wason.
“Now I am in a whole different situation, now I’m sitting with a party, instead of having. 100 plus years of history, it literally has a decade. We are looking at two entities with the left and the right and we’re kinda of standing in the middle of looking at both of them…they’re raising three million dollars a year and we’re at $100,000. We are not playing in the same particular ball park at this particular moment. There are certainly many many opportunities but there are certainly many challenges that come with the position.
“So I have things I have to figure out: working with the board, working with the membership, how do we make that step into the ring with much larger opponents, certainly my days are filled with phone calls and talking to people like media, fundraisers, members of the board, just people kicking the stores with leadership. Everything is forward looking. There not a nagging million dollar debt. A different scenario Taking everything I have learned in the last three or four decades and working with those parametres. I have 750 days to work backwards from the election so what do I have to help us reach those goals.”
Wason has past experience at various levels with he some Progressive Conservative Association of Alberta on a variety of levels from technological information, communications, including social media, electoral campaigns, and consulting starting as early back as 1984.
He says a t a party, while they have the freedom to do what they want policy wise they are at a disadvantage at easy fundraising. He said with the old PCs and now the UCP there are old standbys individuals and companies who would donate to the party. The Alberta Party has yet to do that with any kind of large scale consistency. Wason says it will take some time.
“There’s not the infrastructure yet to do that,” explains Wason about the Alberta Party funding big donors. He says there has been so much controversy these days there hasn’t been a lot of time or will to lobby and search out new donors of any level. “The government is sucking up the oxygen with all that is going on. Even the official opposition is having a tough time in having getting any kind of press or exposure, whether it is the curriculum, whether it is coal mining, whether it is Covid. There’ is something new everyday….how do you respond? There’s always something new.”
Wason says the two main priorities for the party are finding a leader which should take care of itself as there is a leadership race structure set up.
Nominations open May 25th with nominations closing Aug. 30 and the actual leader election to be held Oct. 23.
Wason likes where he is in regards to the party and ideology. Whereas the UCP and NDP are definitely on opposite ends of the political spectrum and the fact that since both have been premier, neither Kenney or Rachel Notley have been 100 per cent right or wrong. He says they are the middle party and can see what has worked and what has failed.
“Can we build a balance?” asks Wason.
He feels that the Alberta Party is not “beholden to a certain group of people or otherwise. Most Albertans, 60-70 per cent of them just want to live their lives..want the government to provide, health education social services and look after the environment but they also just want to take their kids to soccer practice. Instead of battling teachers, doctors and nurses, aren’t we are all in this together? …nobody has every answer….but I don’t like polarization, there is room for different opinions, different; platforms and different policies. Just to say you are right or you’re wrong that seems to be what our legislature seems to to look like with the two-party system.”
A few weeks ago, there had been reports that Kenney had threatened a snap election during a UCP Caucus meeting after some of his MLAs had publicly protested Kenney’s stance regarding pandemic regulations.
This idea wasn’t exactly what Wason wanted.
“I’m thinking, ‘C’mon man, we don’t need an election right now,’” quips Wason who jokes he thought he had a couple years for an election. From my standpoint I have to figure out, what do I need to do, working with the board, working with the membership. How do we make that step into the ring with that much larger opponent.”
Wason says he and his wife plan to stay in Medicine Hat.
