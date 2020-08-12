Redcliff RCMP have charged Anwar Kamaran, of Walsh, under the criminal code after two incidents on August 8 and August 9.
On August 8, it is alleged that Kamaran assaulted a female in Walsh, and on August 9, assaulted two men. All of the victims are from the same family.
Kamaran was arrested on August 9, and was held in custody until August 12, when he appeared in Medicine Hat Provincial Court. He was released on several conditions including no contact with the victims and not to attend the Village of Walsh except under court ordered circumstances.
Kamaran has been charged with one count of Assault, two counts of Assault Causing Bodily Harm, and three counts of Failing to Comply with an Undertaking Condition.
The next appearance in this matter is September 16, 2020 in Medicine Hat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.