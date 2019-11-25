An observant neighbour called 911 reporting suspicious activity at a rural property, and Vulcan RCMP responded, locating and arresting two subjects.
At 6:19 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2019 RCMP responded to a call of unknown people on a property on Highway 529, which was believed to be vacant. The homeowner had given no one permission to be on the property. RCMP located two suspects in a garage on the property with a cube van. They were both arrested without incident.
53-year-old Robert Enrique Sanchez Anazco and 52-year-old Ligaya Alinsugay Yerbury are both charged with break and enter and commit theft. A judicial interim release hearing has been held and they are both released to attend court in Lethbridge on December 9th, 2019.
“This is a great example of neighbours watching out for neighbours, and allowing the RCMP to handle suspicious situations” says Sergeant Troy Dobson of Vulcan RCMP Detachment. “In this case, the situation was handled with no threat to any public safety.”
