On Oct. 25, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Vulcan RCMP responded to a collisions involving a large van and a train in the area of Township Road 132 and the railway crossing near Range Road 230 in Vulcan County.
Emergency Medical Services, CP Police and the Alberta Sheriff Highway Patrol attended the scene.
Preliminary investigation reveals the van was travelling westbound on Township Road 132 when it was struck by a train that was travelling southbound.
Both occupants of the train were uninjured.
The driver of the van, a 52-year-old male was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The passenger of the van, a 49-year-old female was declared deceased on scene.
The RCMP Collision Analyst attended to assist with the investigation.
The collision remains under investigation however no further updates will be provided and the name of the deceased will not be released.
