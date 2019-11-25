On Nov. 24 at Little Bow Provincial Park, the Vulcan RCMP responded to a call of two males who had fallen through the ice while fishing. One of the males was able to get out of the water safely and the second male later succumbed to his injuries.
At 1:00 p.m., the RCMP were dispatched. EMS as well as Lomond and Champion Fire Departments were on scene.
Information provided to the RCMP indicates two ice fisherman were on the ice fishing. One male fell through the ice and his fishing partner tried to rescue him but while doing so went through the ice as well. A nearby third male threw the two a rope and managed to rescue one male. They were unable to access the second male who fell in. The 59-year-old male from Calgary was retrieved by the fire department who brought him to shore. Resuscitation efforts were made by EMS. The male was transported to a local hospital but he did not survive the incident.
This is not being investigated as a criminal incident; further information will not be provided by the RCMP.
