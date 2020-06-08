Alberta Health Services (AHS) is recruiting new volunteer members to Health Advisory Councils (HAC) across Alberta, and to the Cancer Provincial Advisory Council (PAC) and the Addiction and Mental Health PAC.
HACs are recruiting for the Oldman River and Palliser Triangle HACs in southern Alberta; Yellowhead East in central Alberta; and for Tamarack, Lakeland Communities and Lesser Slave Lake councils in the North.
Membership offers an opportunity to provide a local perspective on area and provincewide healthcare services over the course of a two- or three-year term. Membership on the Cancer and Addiction and Mental Health PACs is ideally suited to people who have lived experience with cancer or addiction and mental health matters.
HACs consist of 15 volunteer members, all of whom are:
•Passionate about healthcare services.
•Big-picture thinkers.
•Eager to engage members of their community to learn what healthcare services are working well and where improvements can be made.
•Interested in participating in dialogue with AHS that will lead to creative solutions to healthcare services across Alberta.
Similarly, PACs have about 15 public members who also bring lived experience to their roles.
All advisory councils report to the AHS Board of Directors and meet up to five times per year with AHS zone and provincial leadership. Members learn of AHS initiatives and discuss information gathered from communities about healthcare priorities that impact them.
Interested Albertans over the age of 18 are asked to submit an expression of interest form, available online at ahs.ca/advisorycouncils. For further enquiries, please call 1-877-275-8830, or email community.engagement@ahs.ca. Deadline for submissions is June 15.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
