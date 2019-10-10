Volunteers are needed in Lethbridge and Medicine Hat to support adults participating in local Alberta Health Services (AHS) recreation and leisure programs.
Volunteers are needed to provide guidance and encouragement to people participating in programs such as Aquatics, Walking to Wellness and Expressive Arts. AHS is looking for volunteers who have a desire to help others, use motivational language and have personal experience in doing these recreational activities themselves. Volunteers also must be able to engage in physical activity and have a desire to learn.
Call 403-388-6311 to learn about this and many other AHS volunteer opportunities. You can apply online at www.albertahealthservices.ca/info/page10841.aspx.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
