The annual highway cleanup, which usually occurs in the spring but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 19, volunteers wearing bright orange safety vests will be collecting trash along Alberta highways to raise funds for community organizations.
Motorists are advised to watch for the volunteers, slow down, obey signs and use caution when passing cleanup crews.
The organizations, which include 4-H clubs, Scouts, Girl Guides, schools, church organizations and other non-profit groups, earn $100 per kilometre cleaned.
Quick facts
•Volunteers must be nine years old or older to participate.
•They must take part in a safety training program and be under adult supervision.
•Last year, the Alberta government contributed about $1.28 million to 740 volunteer organizations involved in the highway cleanup.
•More than 18,000 volunteers collected more than 56,000 bags of garbage while cleaning up more than 13,700 kilometres of Alberta roads.
