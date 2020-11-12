Like many Alberta schools R.I Baker Middle School in Coaldale has seen many activities delayed or cancelled outright due to COVID restrictions.
Megan Leusink, a French and physical education teach who also has the role of interm athletic director of the school, thought there may be a way to keep the athletes.
“With all athletics teams and competitions cancelled for the start of the school year, I decided to look into a different avenue of how students could continue to be physically active and feel like they are a part of something,” explains Leusink. “So, I decided to run a Virtual X-Country Meet for those who wanted to participate. Students signed up online and could participate anytime, on their own time during the week of October 18-25. In order to encourage more participation, I opened the meet up to students who wished to bike, scooter or walk the distance. 84 students from Baker completed the challenge.”
Leusink was pleased with the results. No word about future events. As with all schools, watch their websites and any newsletters sent out for changes.
Alberta Health Services changed the guidelines for students and reporting COVID on Oct. 30, testing and reporting of symptoms.
New guidelines if a child has symptoms
In the new daily checklist, the core isolation symptoms are those that are more closely linked to COVID-19 infection.
If a child has ANY of the following core symptoms: cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of taste or smell:
• They are to isolate for 10 days OR have a negative COVID-19 test result and feel better before going back to school.
Additionally, the action for children with other symptoms will depend on both the number of symptoms and the duration of symptoms.
If a child has ONE of the following symptoms: chills; sore throat or painful swallowing; runny nose or congestion; feeling unwell or fatigue; nausea, vomiting, diarrhea; unexplained loss of appetite; muscle or joint aches; headache; conjunctivitis (pink eye):
• They should stay home and monitor their symptom for 24 hours.
• If the symptom is improving after 24 hours, they can return to their child care program, school or other activities when they feel well enough to go. Testing is not recommended.
• If the symptom worsens after 24 hours (or if additional symptoms appear), they are to continue to stay home and testing is recommended but not required. The child can return to their child care program, activities and/or school when their symptoms have resolved AND it has been 24 hours or more since their symptoms started.
If the child has any TWO of the following: chills; sore throat or painful swallowing; runny nose or congestion; feeling unwell or fatigue; nausea, vomiting, diarrhea; unexplained loss of appetite; muscle or joint aches; headache; conjunctivitis (pink eye):
• They should stay home.
• Testing is recommended but not required.
• The child can attend school or their child care program and other public places when their symptoms have resolved AND it’s been 24 hours or more since their symptoms started.
