With so much pressure, uncertainty and overall fear out there for the future, Alberta business owners and entrepreneurs are holding their collective breaths to see how much the pandemic will hurt their bottom lines.
In Vauxhall, the Vauxhall and District Chamber of Commerce (VDCC) administration and members are doing everything they can to keep themselves viable.
With 50 Chamber of Commerce members strong, in a community of about 1,200 residents, Vauxhall is one of many communities trying to figure out ways to promote themselves while adhering to the pandemic protocols.
Danna Ferguson, the Vauxhall & District Chamber of Commerce Administrative Assistant had half of the members signed up for the Shop Local Incentive Event.
The businesses have to buy into the incentive initiative and pledge support which encourage local shopping. For customers and patrons of Vauxhall businesses, they can enter for a chance to win three Chamber Buck prizes will be awarded. There is one entry for every $25 spent, and they can submit their Vauxhall business receipts by email, text or in person at the Chamber office.
Ferguson was pretty upbeat and is excited with the level of enthusiasm from businesses.
“Actually I have had a few businesses sign up just recently and usually what we have a Snowflake Frolic (fundraising event) for our communities the last nine years or so but sue to COVID (it had to be cancelled for this year,” explains Ferguson. “We still want to keep businesses going and encourage everyone to shop local so this is the first year we are trying this Shop Local incentive.
“What businesses I have reached out to through emails and stuff, I have got over half of my required sponsors businesses (in late November) and I was going to go and see them face to face and seeing if I could get the rest of them. I am very sure they will jump on board because they are all pretty good; they have just be been busy trying to keep up with everything (regular business, COVID regulations) right now.”
The lists of what Alberta residents have changed a lot as have businesses and it has been shown in the past that regulations can change at a moment’s notice which has led to much uncertainty.
"We have to continue to follow the best recommendations of the chief medical officer of health. If she all of a sudden decides a circuit breaker is necessary, then I guess we have a circuit breaker,” noted Alberta Chamber aof Commerce President and CEO Ken Kobly on Nov. 24.
Ferguson says despite these challenges, this Shop Local initiative has gone over well.
“They feel more secure shopping local and in a smaller area not having to go out to a bigger centre that’s probably one big benefit. These are their friends and their neighbours who own these businesses right?, so they try and support and keep them going,” explains Ferguson. “Everybody has been doing good supporting our businesses here.”
According to its website, the Vauxhall Chamber was “incorporated on June 11, 2018 replacing the Vauxhall Business Society which served the Vauxhall community since 1984 through the support of local business, commerce and trade.”
In these days of surviving the pandemic, the role of the Chamber of Commerce shifts as well. Ferguson says the Chamber does its best to motivate and education.
“It is kinda scary out there. I have been going out to the businesses more with the Shop Local Incentive, the ones who I have touched bases with seem to be in good spirits and I haven’t heard a lot of negativity that way,“ explains Ferguson. “We are pretty positive about this area which is a good thing.
“I know we have been sending out as much (government COVID19 information) as we can on our social media and our emails for them and if they have any questions just trying to get that information out to them too so that they have the regulations to follow and what not. I know we have a lot with the German speaking residents so that we have the German information out there for them, so that’s kind of a little bit of a struggle too, but I think we’re doing a pretty good job getting that information out to them. I know we have asked too what we can do to help them and haven’t got a lot of feedback that way of what they need (exactly) or specific things from us. I feel our businesses are all doing well. We haven’t had any close that are here and I think that our community is supporting them quite well.”
Ferguson sees positive signs all the time, whether it is residents supporting local business or just the way Vauxhall business owners are adapting to the ever changing climate.
“We have a smaller grouping of businesses, but in the last year we have, we had three new restaurants over the last year,” explains Ferguson. “Restaurant businesses are kinda tough sometimes and this year it has been even harder I would assume…they are still going out there and keeping things going. One of our businesses, (a restaurant owner), she makes lunches and packs them all individually and people can pick them up at their convenience. It kind of changed their ways of thinking (in doing business) and that helped the community members which has helped a lot.”
VDCC 2020 Business Decorating Challenge was also happening Dec. 7. Businesses were to be judged for both interior and exterior decorations.
If anyone has any questions regarding the Vauxhall Chamber of Commerce, they can email info@vauxhallchamber.ca or call 403-894-0923. The office is located in the Vauxhall Advance building at 516 – 2nd Ave N Vauxhall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.