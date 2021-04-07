Cor Van Raay was the final piece to a funding puzzle, and it was a major piece.
It was announced March 30, the prominent Southern Alberta Agriculture businessman and now philanthropist from the Picture Butte-Iron Springs area, donated $1 million to the LINK Regional Pathway project, a 15-km walking/cycling trail which connects the Alberta Birds of Prey Centre in Coaldale to Henderson Lake Park in Lethbridge. The path was renamed the Cor Van Raay LINK Pathway.
Henry Doeve, Chairman of the LINK Pathway Project says the massive donation “That pushes us over the edge” funding wise to get segments going.
“For us we have had a lot of exciting things along the way, but never to the point we would have a top-up — a million dollar donation (like that) to see it come to this point,” Doeve says with gratitude. “We are very excited and pleased that our efforts are going to come to daylight. The biggest satisfaction for the committee is adding this as an amenity, a fitness option. Walking, cycling, fitness option especially during this time of lockdown where people have become more aware; we can’t travel as far and people are looking for more things to do locally. This really adds a lot of interest from that point of view. This is something outside of the city where we can enjoy nature, we can see farming practices, we will have educational stops along the way and explain farming practices and fit it into the the culture of the region as far as agriculture. It is a huge thing for us here and now we get to explain it to the urban. We called ourselves the Link from the get-go, now we fondly call ourselves the Cor Van Raay Link … connecting the rural with the urban.”
So far, $4 million has been raised in donations of cash as well as in-kind services. The group still needs $1 million to complete the project for path amenities. The path’s base and surfacing will be done by Dennis Dirtworx from Coaldale and the architect concept is Alvin Reinhard Fritz Architect Inc. from Lethbridge.
Doeve explains the project initially came from a collaborative study between the Lethbridge County and the Town of Coaldale.
“It was meant to be a drainage study for the area in the beginning, because it was prone to flooding. Later on, the route was identified as the perfect route to do something like this along this irrigation canal,” says Doeve. “The real work started five or six years ago. A group of us sat around and thought “is this possible?” Then we formally formed ourselves as a society or committee in 2016. We started to reach out into different municipalities… It has been a collaborative effort right from the get go: the St. Mary Irrigation District, Lethbridge County, Town of Coaldale, City of Lethbridge, all committed unanimous support for the idea. All have committed money or in-kind services to see this thing happen, so that is what we have been working on these past six years. This brought to the point of being ready for construction.”
Van Raay was an avid cyclist and toured around the world.
“I was an avid biker for many years,” said Van Raay in a prepared statement. “I kept fit and active, cycling many miles across Canada, Cuba, New Zealand and Europe. However, my favourite spot to cycle was right here at home, riding through the prairie landscape of Southern Alberta. I was excited when I heard about the hard work the LINK Pathway group has been doing to make an accessible pathway in our backyard.”
They are getting ready to start construction of segments of the three-metre wide pathway this May depending on the weather cooperating and how available contractor Dennis Dirtworx is and he noted the Jail Road Crossing under Highway 512 will take a little bit more time as a tunnel of sort will have to be constructed.
Doeve says fundraising at this point involves adding the important bells and whistles which go along with such an innovative project.
“We have applied for grant funding. We were successful in getting a grant from Alberta Transportation for the Highway 512 crossing,” states Doeve. “Lethbridge County gave us cash several years ago to carry on with the studies…we continue to apply for government grants, Community Foundations, we have applied to Federated Coop for grant with their Community Spaces (grant program). We continue to seek those fundings because it just adds amenities to the pathways, it makes it much more user friendly with rest areas, kiosks and things that make it a beautiful pathway.”
Doeve adds that if anyone wants to further donate there is donor information on how donations can go to specific aspects of the pathway as well as watch the progress and see a video of the and the many ways you can support the next phase of fundraising visit linkpathway.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.