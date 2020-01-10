Emergency personnel have cleared and all lanes of Highway 36 have re-opened to traffic.
The deceased driver of the pickup truck is a 31-year-old male from Saskatoon, Sask.; the deceased driver of the van is a 26-year-old male from Camrose, Alta.; and the deceased van passengers are a 25-year-old male from Edmonton and a 29-year-old male from Medicine Hat, Alta.
The six other passengers of the van remain in hospital. Of the six passengers, two sustained life-threatening injuries, one is in serious condition and the remaining three passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation. The names of the deceased will not be released.
No further updates are anticipated.
Background:
Taber RCMP are currently on scene of a two vehicle collision on Highway 36 south of Secondary Highway 875.
At approximately 7:15 a.m., Taber RCMP attended as a southbound pickup truck and a northbound passenger van collided. The lone occupant of the truck, the driver and two passengers of the van were pronounced deceased. The six other passengers of the van have been assessed on scene by EMS transported to various hospitals.
Traffic in the area is being diverted from Hwy 36 between Secondary Highway 875 and approximately Township Road 112. It is anticipated this will remain in effect for several hours.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.
The Taber RCMP, along with an RCMP Collision Analyst, continue to investigate.
No further details are available at this time. An update will be provided when available.
