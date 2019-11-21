Parents and caregivers looking for information about the health effects of vaping and e-cigarette use by youth are invited to attend an Alberta Health Services (AHS) presentation next week.
The Dangers of E-Cigarettes (Vaping) will take place Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. in the Honor Currie Room of the Medicine Hat Public Library, 414 1 St. S.E. AHS tobacco reduction and health promotion professionals will lead the discussion, and provide advice to participants on how to talk with their kids about vaping and using e-cigarettes.Visit albertaquits.ca to connect with supports on how to become tobacco-free.
The AlbertaQuits Helpline, 1-866-710-QUIT (7848), is also available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/albertaquits and on Twitter @AlbertaQuits to receive daily helpful hints, encouraging thoughts and tobacco-related information.
