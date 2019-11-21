Biophysics is the science that looks at the physical properties of biological molecules and how they interact.
As Tyler Mrozowich explains, it’s become an important element of health sciences research – involved in everything from drug delivery and vaccine development to personalized medicine.
Excited about its potential, students at the University of Lethbridge have linked with their counterparts at the University of Montana in Missoula to form an international Biophysical Society. It’s also the first at a university in Western Canada.
The cross-border partnership is facilitated by one of the chapter sponsors, U of L professor Borries Demeler, who is cross-appointed at the University of Montana.
“We wanted to create a partnership between these two universities and a way for biophysics students to communicate with each other,” says Mrozowich.
It could help them talk about their research, the techniques they have available at each university, and how each technique could help the students in their research.
“Biophysics is a really under-represented subdiscipline in chemistry and biochemistry and physics as a whole,” says Mrozowich, a PhD candidate and chapter president.
“We want to highlight the different areas of research that biophysics is involved in and get people interested in the field.”
As an example of what biophysics examines, Mrozowich cites hemoglobin, the protein that carries oxygen throughout the body.
“The oxygen molecule will bind to the hemoglobin but the actual event where they interact – that’s biophysics. That is governed by physical properties of both of these molecules.
“In order for us to understand how it actually works, we have to study it and know how it interacts.”
A current challenge, he says, is learning more about “drug delivery,” how the body deals with a prescribed medication.
“Drug delivery is a very difficult aspect of medicine,” says Mrozowich. “It’s really easy to put a drug in a closed system and have it interact with a molecule.”
But it can fail because the body has so many methods of getting rid of the drug.
“Biophysics can help by determining the strength of interactions, and how much should be given to a patient to get it in the right area, or to exploit certain unique features of a target like a cancer cell.”
Newly organized, the club has formed an executive and is adding members. It’s open to anyone interested.
Mrozowich says the club plans to bring in guest speakers to share their research and to participate in outreach initiatives that show the community, especially school students, how biophysics impacts daily life.
