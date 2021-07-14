The only question is: which one will it be?
Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede's 2021 Queen & Princess Contest will feature two contestants Makayla Gross and Bailee McNaughton.
The culminating crowning event goes July 30.
Makayla Gross:
Born and raised outside of Bow Island, AB, Makayla grew up on her parents farm and ranch. This allowed her to develop a great passion the western lifestyle and culture at an early age, and with that, she also found a tremendous interest in horses.
After high-school, she followed that passion abroad and began training horses and starting colts in various countries across Europe and the UK.
When she returned to Canada, she began her own training business, M7 Horsemanship, but has since stepped back slightly to pursue a marketing degree at the University of Lethbridge.
Currently, Gross is working as an Agricultural Marketing Assistant where a large part of her position is aimed towards closing the education gap between the urban and rural communities. She has taken a great joy and pride in this undertaking, and it is one of the reasons why she chose to run for Stampede Queen — having the desire to help educate people about the western culture, tradition, and way of life, ensuring it will remain available for generations to come.
She is excited for this year’s competition and would like to thank the sponsors, committee, and judges for making the event possible!“
Bailee McNaughton:
McNaughton was born in Medicine Hat and has just graduated from Medicine Hat High School. She is 18 years old and the youngest of the family. She has two brothers and two sisters-in-law.
McNaughton has been taking riding lessons since she was twelve. At about 15, she started volunteering at Midnights trail. This is when she bought her first horse. The horse was an untrained and mistreated Tennessee Walker. McNaughton trained her and sold her to buy her next horse, Zeus. McNaughton has spent a year training him herself and this is the horse she will compete on during the competition.
Since McNaughton was younger, she was always aspired to be a rodeo Queen watching the rodeo Queens back then. They were her role models and McNaughton would like to be the same for the girls of the younger generation. McNaughton is excited to run for the competition in hopes that she will be part of the stampede royalty.
2021 Queen & Princess Contest
July 15th, 7:00 pm: Horsemanship
– Grandstand Arena
– Admission: Donation to the Medicine Hat Food Bank
July 16th, 6:00 pm: Speech Night
– Cypress Centre Auditorium
– Admission is $25, included supper (Tickets can be purchased in the office).
July 17th, 2:30 pm: Fashion Show
– Cypress Centre Auditorium
– Admission: Donation to Stampede Royalty Scholarship Fund
July 30th, 8:00 pm: Queen Crowning
– Grandstand Arena
– To take place at the Summer Pro Rodeo
