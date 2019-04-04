The Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the Highway 3 Twinning Development Association will be held on Friday April 5th at 10:30 a.m. in the Culver City Room of Lethbridge’s City Hall.
“Even if your community isn’t a paying member of the initiative, I personally encourage you to come to the AGM and see what they’re up to,” Peter Casurella, Executive Director and member of the Association says.
The meeting will involve voting in a new chairperson and board of directors. The event will also feature a presentation from Harry Harker of the b&a Planning Group.
According to Bill Chapman, the President of the Highway 3 Twinning Association and councillor for the Town of Coaldale, the association’s mandate is to persuade the government to twin Highway 3 from the Crowsnest Pass to Medicine Hat. The upcoming provincial election, however, could have an impact on the association’s plans.
“It’s still a work in progress and we're constantly lobbying the government for a funding to make this project happen,” says Blair Painter, the mayor of Crowsnest Pass. “ We feel that there has been a significant amount of infrastructure upgraded in the northern part of the province while the south has been neglected, so it’s time for a change.”
Formed in 2001 by municipalities along the Highway 3 corridor, the Association has a goal to make the government see twinning Highway 3 as enough of a critical priority for Alberta Transportation to include it in the budget process.
“Our region is bisected by two primary trade corridors – the North/South Highway system to the United States, and the East/West corridor,” Casurella says. “The North/South route is world-class, and our trade bottlenecks like on the highway 3 alignment.”
People interested in attending the AGM can RSVP at to admin@twin3.ca.
“If you live in south-central or southwest Alberta, this issue impacts you,” Casurella adds.
