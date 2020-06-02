The two turbines, called Bluenergy SolarWind® PowerStations™, developed by Bluenergy Solarwind Canada (BSWC), will be removed from the Medicine Hat College (MHC) campus today destined for further testing and development.
Phase one of testing has been successfully completed on-site, with preliminary test data gathered for use in product development.
BSWC will be working with locally-owned Terralta and Calgary-based Crestview Electric to safely remove the turbines. In respect of essential safety precautions, it is requested that the public and media avoid the area until the work has been completed.
One of the turbines was damaged in the windstorm Sunday but this has not affected the planned move.
