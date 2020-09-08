The Alberta Motor Transport Association is holding its annual Driver Appreciation Days Sept. 1-18 across southern Alberta.
Every September associations across Canada celebrate Driver Appreciation Days for semi drivers.
Volunteers will be at each of the specific communities across Alberta to not only build gift bags but then distribute them to drivers passing through the mandatory vehicle inspection stations. The AMTA and volunteers will be following all AHS protocols and measures to provide the safest environment possible.
While Strathmore has already hosted such an event, on Sept. 15 the weigh station locations in both Medicine Hat and Coutts (northbound only) will be handing out appreciation packages for those semi drivers who drive general freight haulers, flatbeds, water, agricultural (i.e. cattle liners) and energy sector services.
There won’t be any formal ceremonies, just a very quick hello and “here’s your gift.”
For Chris Nash, President of the Alberta Motor Transport Association, he says this year is special as the public have been more appreciative of the role truckers have played in the general lives of ordinary people. It has been gratifying to get the feedback they have.
“They truly are the unsung heroes as we showed the way through COVID,” explains Nash in a phone call last week. Drivers took the risk early on before we really knew what was going on with the pandemic.
“We appreciate what they do.”
Nash points out the stories of things normally taken for granted regarding not know where to stop to go to the washroom or eat as many facilities closed, yet they persevered.
Nash adds kind messages and encouragement from the public and from students also helped. The understanding and acknowledgment went a long way for many semi-drivers.
“Can’t take them for granted,” added Nash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.