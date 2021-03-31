Based on increased case counts and risks posed by COVID-19 variants of concern, the Provincial Court of Alberta will not be reopening Traffic Court in any of its locations across the province until at least May 17, 2021.
All provincial ticket, bylaw and other matters scheduled for trial up to and including May 14, 2021 will need to be rescheduled. Please contact the court office noted on the back of your ticket to reschedule your trial date.
Anyone who has any matter before the Provincial Court of Alberta is strongly encouraged to visit the Court’s website for full information about how matters are being handled during the COVID-19 pandemic: albertacourts.ca/pc/resources/covid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.