The results of the 2020 Municipal Census for the Town of Taber have been released.
Taber’s new population is 8,711 and demonstrates a population increase of 3.9% compared to the 2015 municipal census where 8,380 citizens were counted. This equates to an annual population increase of 0.79%.
Thanks to the high level of cooperation of our citizens, the collection response rate was 99.2% of the 3,474 residential addresses identified during the enumeration process.
The data indicates that the average household in Taber is 2.75 residents, and the majority (78.36%) speak English as a primary language, with German (6.18%) and Tagalog (2.74%) making up the next largest primary languages.
The population total includes aggregate data from assisted living facilities, the women’s shelter, and properties not within residential districts that include living quarters (apartments over businesses, for example). Some residents of the Taber Hospital were also included, if they met the extended stay criteria as laid out in enumeration procedures set out by the Government of Alberta.
Results indicate there are slightly more female than male citizens at 3,589 and 3,455 residents respectively. For the first time, the municipal census also included the option to select “other gender identity” and 0.13% of the population were counted in this category.
Taber has a concentration of children and seniors, with the smallest number of residents being identified in the 15-29 age groups.
“Our entire team of enumerators and Administrative staff worked very hard to have a successful census and the response rate reflects that we have met that goal,” said Phyllis Monks, Director of Planning and Economic Development, “We would also like to acknowledge the assistance of Taber Family & Community Support Services for providing Low German translation resources during the census.”
“Taber is a thriving and growing community, and the census results reveal that residents continue to choose Taber as the place to live, work, raise a family, and retire,” said Mayor Prokop, “Council is thankful for each household who participated in the census, and for each resident that calls the Town of Taber home.”
The full report with further statistics and data can be found in the January 18, 2021 Council agenda package found here.
