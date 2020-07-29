The Town and MD of Pincher Creek have completed their Intermunicipal Collaborative Framework agreement, a document that will guide the two municipalities with joint planning of land use, the sharing of operational costs for regional assets, and in offering programs and services to residents. Pictured from left: Laurie Wilgosh; CAO for the Town of Pincher Creek, Town Councillor Sussanne O’Rourke, Town Councillor Lorne Jackson, MD Councillor Bev Everts, MD Reeve Brian Hammond (seated), Town Councillor Brian McGillivray, MD Councillor Rick Lemire, Town Councillor Scott Korbett, Town Mayor Don Anderberg (seated), MD Councillor Quinton Stevick, Town Councillor Mark Barber, MD Councillor Terry Yagos (seated), Troy MacCulloch; CAO for the MD of Pincher Creek.