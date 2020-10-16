An outbreak of cases has been identified from a gathering in Coaldale, leading to several new cases recently. There have been outbreaks in neighboring communities, including Lethbridge and Lethbridge County, serving as a reminder that COVID-19 still presents a risk in our community.
Citizens are reminded to continue to follow these steps to slow the spread:
• Practice physical distancing of at least 2 metres
• Wear a mask when physical distancing isn't possible
• Practice good hand hygiene
• Cover coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching your face
• Monitor for symptoms and self-isolate for 10 days if symptoms appear
• If you are a close contact of someone with COVID-19 you must isolate for 14 days
If you are concerned about someone not following the public health orders, a complaint can be submitted online. https://ephisahs.microsoftcrmportals.com/create-case/
The Town of Coaldale would also like to remind everyone that individuals with COVID and individuals linked to outbreaks deserve the community's support and understanding. COVID-19 is a reality for all of us, and we must support each other through this pandemic.
To track outbreaks in Alberta, visit https://www.alberta.ca/covid-19-alberta-data.aspx#p25721s5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.