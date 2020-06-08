Government has laid seven charges against the Town of Bow Island and a former employee under environmental legislation related to a failure to monitor drinking water.
The Town of Bow Island faces five charges for failing to take specific samples required under the Code of Practice for a Waterworks System Consisting Solely of a Water Distribution System and for subsequently failing to report that contravention and providing false or misleading information.
The town also faces a charge for failing to report structural or equipment malfunctions in the waterworks system. All but one of these charges are contraventions under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act. The remaining charge is a contravention under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement (Miscellaneous) Regulation.
A former employee faces two related charges for providing false or misleading information.
All of the offences listed above are alleged to have occurred between Jan. 1, 2014 and Dec. 31, 2017.
