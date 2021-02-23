Alberta’s government is contributing to three southeast Alberta organizations which deal with the treatment with those suffering from addiction and mental health concerns with care and compassion Medicine Hat-Brooks' MLA Michaela Glasgo accounced recently.
As part of the Alberta government’s plan to support evidence-based programs, organizations have applied for grants to support their work aiding the mental health and addiction recovery of Albertans.
Three organizations have been approved in Phase 3 of the Community Grant Funding Program
In Brooks-Medicine Hat, Our Collective Journey for a grant in the amount of $100,000;the Inner Man Project for $50,000 and Brooks’ Lifetalk Counselling Services has been approved in Phase 2 of the Community Grant Funding Program for a grant in the amount of $5,000.
““Lifetalk is a charitable organization that provides affordable counselling for individuals in Brooks seeking help with addiction, anxiety, depression, marriage, parenting, and many other concerns. I’m proud to support this grant of $5,000 from Alberta’s government that will aid the work of their dedicated Christian staff,” explained Michaela Glasgo, MLA for Brooks-Medicine Hat. “Our Collective Journey understands the isolation and darkness surrounding mental health and uses their podcast to help those who are suffering understand that they are not alone. This grant of $100,000 from Alberta’s government will support the unique and important work they are doing to better the mental health of their listeners.
“The Inner Man Project is a non-profit organization focused on providing community support for the mental health needs of men in Medicine Hat. I am happy to see this grant of $50,000 from Alberta’s government support an organization addressing a serious concern and making a positive difference for the health of men in our community.”
This program is a key part of our strategy to support the mental wellness and addiction recovery of Albertans during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alberta’s government will continue supporting evidence-based funding programs, and ensuring that resources are there for those struggling with addiction issues. We are excited that the Associate Ministry of Addictions and Mental Health is working closely with local treatment providers to provide the best service possible to those in need.
