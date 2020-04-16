In the province, the Alberta Motor Transportation Association (AMTA) has been a focal point during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the online “#thankatrucker” campaign continues to grow in popularity throughout the province, the country, and throughout the United States.
Chris Nash, president of the AMTA said, right now the capacity is there to keep the shelves full and to keep that going. “It's a good thing, as an industry and preparedness and being ready.”
Definitely, Nash pointed out, there's no problem with the capacity. “Working hard to remove any potential barriers, because everything falls into a 'what do we need now?' and the 'what ifs' and then the recovery. We've really got the 'now' covered and it's just the question of the 'what ifs' and what do we need to do to make sure we keep the supply chain going.”
Looking at driver amenity, making sure the front-line has everything they need from gloves to masks to making sure drivers have places to stop and eat and use the washroom and places to sleep, Nash noted. “Making sure all that's there and keeping them safe is the number one goal in all of this.”
“That's really been our focus throughout. So far, we're seeing success,” Nash added.
Basically, Nash said, the AMTA is a health and safety association.
“We have 14,000 members following our industry codes we have. Then we also have our carrier memberships that fall into our advocate/lobby arm, so to speak. When we have all of this, we have good relationships and good communications with what's going on in the industry. We're getting feedback, as well as being able to provide that to government to find solutions to make sure we keep our supply chain moving,” said Nash.
Membership is good, Nash added. “Obviously, demographics feel this hit a little harder than others. If you're moving groceries, you're wheels are still turning. However, if you're maybe in construction or oil field, you might be feeling the pinch – where it lines up, based on COVID-19.”
Training and/or potential students attending school to learn to be a truck driver is of course on-hold for the time being, as social distancing is a very important thing, Nash said. The AMTA has to make sure the number one priority is keeping people safe, Nash added. “And we have to flatten the curve. We know the Government of Alberta is not doing examinations.”
“But, we don't have a lot of feedback with what's happening on that side of things. However, we still want to make sure we recognize this is temporary. This is just to make sure we flatten the curve. These are unorthodox times with temporary solutions. It will get back on track,” said Nash.
As North Americans look at ways to wage war against COVID-19, for the majority, the best thing to do is stay at home.
“However, we still need the necessities and luxuries of life delivered to store shelves, delivered to our hospitals, and that sort of thing. Our drivers out there, they have family at home. They have things they may be dealing with, yet they're still out there making sure Albertans, Canadians, and people around North America making sure they get the product they need to live,” Nash said.
It's an invisible dependency North Americans and abroad don't really realize is there, according to Nash.
“You go to grocery stores and everything is there and everywhere you go it's all available. Well, it all came on a truck. It really became evident and amplified with COVID-19. We definitely want to thank truckers for being out there and making sure we all have the good things in life and the necessities of life to be able to live,” said Nash.
So, “#thankatrucker” was born. “We do our best to post, reach out, communicate through media, and whatever we can do to get that out to the truckers - is what we're doing,” said Nash. “We've reached out and we're in direct connection now with a lot of the truck stops and locations trucks go. We want to build that network of getting messaging out and making sure drivers have the amenities and making sure they know they're invaluable out there for us, as a society.”
“We want to make sure that gets out there. The 'thank a trucker' campaign has really caught on. All the other associations across Canada are using the same hashtag and we're seeing American counterparts doing the same. It's great to see people realizing this industry - and how essential it is, how important it is, and the hard work people do to make it happen.”
Thank a trucker, Nash said. “They're making it happen for everybody.”
