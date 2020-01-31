Praxis – Science Outreach Society’s 28th annual Operation Minerva Conference will be held on Friday, January 31 at the Medicine Hat High School. The mantra for Operation Minerva is “Science is for girls too.”
Patty Rooks, the Senior Scientific Consultant for the Praxis Science Outreach Society says that the conference is important in not only informing the public about the possibilities of future science/technology/engineering/math (STEM) careers for young females but also in instilling some confidence in the fact there are opportunities in science for them.
“Scientists are local as I like to show the girls the careers that are right here in our own community that they may never thought existed or possible - my mindset is explore these careers, go off to University etc. to receive their post secondary education and then come back and work in our great communities of southeastern Alberta,” explains Rooks who is also the Science Outreach Coordinator
Division of Health and Science for the Medicine Hat College. “The one thing I can say is that this opens the girls option/thought processes/ possibilities up. They are in grade nine and this is the time they will be choosing high school courses in the coming months. It is my hope that by showing them the STEM careers they will keep their options open in school and do those science and math courses so doors will be open for them in their post secondary education - of course they could always upgrade once in post secondary, but this way they can do it now. Of course, I am also hopeful they will pursue STEM careers as well.”
It is expected that besides girls from Medicine Hat, in the rural area: young women from Bow Island, Burdett, Irvine, Jenner, Foremost and Seven Persons to take in the event.
In a statement , Operation Minerva is described as a conference “designed to get girls involved in science. The purpose of Operation Minerva is to develop awareness in young women of their own abilities as well as the career opportunities that exist in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM subjects) in southeastern Alberta. The one day conference involves job shadowing with female role models in the morning, followed by innovative workshops/displays, and formal/informal group discussions in the afternoon.”
Rooks has a new "volunteer in training" coming from Hanna this year. There are also out of town scientists coming from DRDC Suffield and another one from Brooks doing afternoon presentations.
Rooks describes this year as a “star lineup” for our afternoon workshops. Scientists will be providing hands on lab opportunities for the one day Conference. Some of these scientists have been patrons of Minerva Conference.
Through holding the annual conference, we are hoping to:
1. Inform parents, educators and public regarding the small numbers of girls choosing science, technology, engineering and mathematics courses and careers
2. To encourage girls, in grade nine, to consider science, technology, engineering and math related careers, especially those that represent non-traditional careers for women.
3. To dispel, in the minds of students “scientists” myths and stereotypes and to show that science and technology can be interesting.
4. To show the work of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics right here in our own community.
5. To allow participants a “fun” experience in an effort to enhance and develop attitudes towards courses and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“I have been doing this Conference for probably 25 of the 28 years it has been going on (I would have to check, but that is pretty close!) and by doing this conference I hope that young girls realize they can do anything they set their mind to,” says Rooks. “Hopefully they will remember to always believe in themselves, even when it is difficult and does not seem possible (their mentors will tell them this as well). I want them to know that the possibilities for their future are endless, no matter where you live! I am hopeful that they further realize there should be no barriers for them when it comes to pursing STEM careers. “
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.