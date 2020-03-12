The Coaldale & District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 39th annual Awards and Appreciation Banquet.
This event is one of Coaldale’s most prestigious, designed to celebrate the many contributions made by individuals, non-profit groups and businesses to the community of Coaldale. These contributions enhance the town, making it stand out as a vibrant and active community.
New to the banquet this year will be the collaboration between the Coaldale Chamber and the Town of Coaldale. As co-hosts, these two groups are coming together to pay tribute to our outstanding business leaders and distinguished community members.
The 39th Annual Awards and Appreciation winners for 2020 include the following:
Coaldale Chamber of Commerce
Business of the Year Award- Dennis Overweg, Dennis’ Dirtworx Ltd.
Customer Service Award - Kira Hiemstra, Coaldale Dental Centre
Citizen of the Year Award- Blair Frache
Group Citizens Award - Youth DO Crew, Family and Community Support Services Boys and Girls Club
Special Tribute Award - Anna Derksen, EMC Accounting
Town of Coaldale
Male Athlete of the Year Award - Ron Chmielewski
Female Athlete of the Year Award - Sharon Chmielewski
Arts or Recreation Leader of the Year Award- Tammy Trelenberg
Community Artist of the Year Award - Terry Anne Wilson
Environmental Excellence Award - Sharon de Boer
Youth Citizen of the Year Award - Kristin Isleifson
The Awards and Appreciation Banquet will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Coaldale Community Centre staring at 5 p.m. Tickets are $60 each and can be secured by contacting the Coaldale Chamber office: 403-345-2358 or info@coaldalechamber.com. Entertainment for the evening will include various presentations along with a silent auction, 50/50 draw, and jackpot draw prize.
