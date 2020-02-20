Prairie Rose School Division (PRSD) board of trustees and the board of Christ the Redeemer (CTR) Catholic Schools have reached a tentative agreement regarding the transportation of CTR students too Oyen by PRSD buses after trustees voted in favour of tentatively accepting the proposal at their Feb. 11 meeting.
Stuart Angle, PRSD chair said the motion to tentatively accept the proposal was passed, pending successful negotiations between the two school boards.
CTR offered to pay PRSD $2,000 per student or $50,000, whichever is greater for any student registered at Assumption School and transported on PRSD buses.
The issue was previously addressed when at their Apr. 9, 2019 meeting, PRSD trustees voted to terminate the bus service for New Brigden area students who attend Assumption Roman Catholic School in Oyen.
According to a letter sent to Angle by Ron Schreiber, CTR chair, this amount would be in addition to any transportation grants PRSD receives for CTR students.
“We are currently transporting 21 students to Assumption Roman Catholic School. Only one is in a currently formed area, and for that student we receive approximately $2700. Transferred to PRSD this would represent approximately 21 x $2700, or $56,700. Aside from the Transportation Grant that PRSD would receive for assuming the transportation of Assumption students, we know that PRSD would receive an additional 50% of the basic grant for Cooperative Bussing, upon the completion of our 4x4 formation in the Oyen region. This represents an extra $948.50 per student, based on the current PRSD grant allocation, or just under $20,000 additional revenue, based on current numbers. The total benefit to PRSD for transporting our 21 students would be approximately $56,700 for the transportation grant, plus $20,000 for the cooperative bussing grant, plus a $50,000 offer, for a total of $126,700. Subtracting $60,000 for the cost of operating an additional bus, leaves $66,700 dedicated towards operations of PRSD,” reads the letter.
Angle noted that previously there had only been an informal agreement in place, which has expired.
He also said that the new agreement mush contain provisions for both parties before it will be formally approved.
The Catholic students attend Assumption School, which has students from pre-Kindergarten to Grade 6. With no other Catholic schools in the area, the students transfer to PRSD in Grade 7 for the remainder of their schooling.
“We believe that this opportunity to work collaboratively will be in the best interest of the community, recognizing especially that all Assumption students will one day become students in PRSD. We do so because challenges in rural education are extreme and we wish to work with PRSD to be a part of the solution,” said Schreiber in the letter.
Further discussions will take place between the two school divisions before a final decision is reached.
