A number of temporary closures will be in effect for the emergency department (ED) at the Milk River Health Centre over the coming week due to physician absence.
During these times, the ED will not be accepting patients from:
- 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, to 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 25.
- 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, to 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
- 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30 through Dec. 31.
This temporary closure is the result of physician scheduling conflicts and out-of-country travel. AHS will continue to keep the community updated regarding scheduling for January.
Individuals who would normally seek emergency care at the Milk River Health Centre during these times are advised to visit the Raymond Health Centre (60 km) or Chinook Regional Hospital (87 km) in Lethbridge.
As always, all patients requiring immediate medical care should phone 911.
Individuals requiring non-emergency medical care continue to be encouraged to call their family physician. To speak to a nurse and receive telephone advice and health information, families can also contact Health Link 24/7 by dialing 811.
For more information on the COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta, visit www.ahs.ca/covid or www.alberta.ca/covid19.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.