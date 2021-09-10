Effective Monday, September 13, the Campbell Clinic South and Family Medical Centre locations of Alberta Precision Laboratories (APL) in Lethbridge will be temporarily closed due to short-term staffing shortages. All patients with existing appointments at these locations have been contacted and re-booked at the Lethbridge Community Lab at Chinook Regional Hospital.
Please see chart for the APL Patient Service Centre locations and hours in Lethbridge as of Monday, Sept. 13 will be:
This is a temporary measure and these locations will be reopened as soon as possible. Patients requiring lab services can still access lab collection services at the locations listed below. We encourage patients to book appointments online at www.APLappointments.ca or by calling 1-833-572-0577.
We appreciate the understanding of all patients and the community as we work to ensure we have the staffing support needed to continue to offer safe and reliable lab service during the COVID-19 pandemic. We regret any inconvenience this temporary change may cause.
Enhanced safety measures remain in place at all APL facilities to ensure the safety of our patients and staff.
For more information about lab services in your area, visit: www.albertaprecisionlabs.ca
For more information on COVID-19, visit: www.ahs.ca/covid
