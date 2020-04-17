On April 12 at approximately 5:45 pm the Claresholm RCMP conducted a traffic stop on 8th Street west in Claresholm.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Jacob Peddle, 18, was arrested and held for investigation.
A search resulted in the Claresholm RCMP seizing 30 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of methamphetamine (crystal meth), various drug trafficking items and paraphernalia.
Peddle has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking both cocaine and methamphetamine and is due to appear in court on August 5, 2020 in Fort Macleod.
