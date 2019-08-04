Taber RCMP along with the assistance of an RCMP Collision Analyst, continue to investigate a collision which occurred at approximately 12:45 pm east of Taber Aug. 3
A passenger vehicle travelling west on highway 3 near Range Road 161 was involved in a head on collision with a tractor trailer unit travelling east. Both vehicles were engulfed in flames and came to rest in the north ditch. A 19 year old female and lone occupant of the passenger vehicle died at the scene. The 65 year old male lone occupant and operator of the tractor trailer unit was transported to hospital, and later released.
The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time. RCMP are continuing with the investigation. Traffic was detoured around the area.
