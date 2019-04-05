Taber’s inaugural backyard barbecue competition will take place on Saturday, May 25 at Confederation Park in Taber.
“This event is a friendly competition where people bring their own smokers/barbecues and their choice of meat and show their skills on the grill,” notes Meghan Brennan, Communications and Projects Coordinator for the Town of Taber. “It’s similar to what you see in the United States, but on a smaller scale for our community. We’re calling it a backyard barbecue competition because it’s meant to be a day of friendly competition between “neighbours” from our community and beyond.”
Brennan says that the competition is an all-day event and people will be encouraged to spend the day wandering around and experiencing the competitors at work. Brennan adds the event will also feature live music on the Cornfest stage, inflatable houses for kids, and kid-friendly activities provided by the library. Brennan also hints there may even be samples at some of the competitor’s stations during the competition.
“The idea has been incubating in the Town for a few years, but a number of Town of Taber staff were interested in making this event a reality, so we began planning it in early 2019,” Brennan says. “The reason we decided to do this is two-fold. Taber is obviously famous for its Cornfest event which is held at the end of summer. But there was not really any event that kicked off spring, so we were looking to fill that gap. Also, we were looking for an opportunity to showcase and celebrate our local meat producers, which is why we chose a barbecue-theme for the event. So the event is partially a fundraiser (the pulled pork dinner is the fundraising portion) and partially a celebration of the producers in Southern Alberta.”
The backyard barbecue competition, Brennan says, is not only a competition, but also a fundraiser for the Taber STARS Charity Auction. The proceeds from the $5 pulled pork dinner will be going to Taber STARS Charity Auction.
“The fundraising portion of the event (the pulled pork dinner) was an idea the committee came up with to give back to the community. It was also another way to add some more excitement and support for the event as a whole,” Brennan says. “After everyone has spent the day watching the competitors show off their skills and listening to some music, we thought that a dinner would be a great way to bring the community together. Providing the proceeds to the Taber STARS Charity Auction was a natural progression of that thought since the community has been so generous with the event that we wanted to give back to them.”
Brennan says that the barbecue will have two entry categories: Emergency Services and General Public.
The General Public category is open to anyone, including business owners and citizens of any community, while the Emergency Services category is only open to those who serve within Taber’s emergency and health services. Anyone is welcome to register, Brennan says, and there is no limit to the number of people on a team. There is also no age limit on the teams, but youth who enter are required to have adult supervision.
For more information on the competition or the event, visit: www.taber.ca/bbq.
“It’s something unique to our community and our region,” Brennan says. “We know there are many talented individuals with BBQ skills in the region, so we are very hopeful that they will come out and participate and show off what they can do.”
