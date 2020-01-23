The town of Taber, is an entrant in the 14th Annual Kraft Hockeyville Canada contest.
Meghan Brennan, Communications and Projects Coordinator for the Town of Taber, says that Kraft Hockeyville had advertised “helping arenas upgrade from coast to coast.”
“The official rules of the competition indicate that this is a contest designed to find which Canadian hockey community stands above all the others,” Brennan says. “The competition aims to rally people together and help protect the future of hockey in Canada, because communities build hockey and hockey builds communities.”
Brennan says that the Town of Taber believed that entering this contest would be a fantastic opportunity for Taber and would be another opportunity to unite the community following the success of the One Horse Town Contest in 2018. The Kraft Hockeyville Canada contest, Brennan says, is also a great way to hear our community’s stories about how much hockey and the arena mean to Taber.
“Not only do we have the chance to bring an NHL game to our arena, we also have a shot at making some upgrades to our arena if we are lucky and fortunate enough to win this competition,” Brennan says.
According to the Kraft Hockeyville Canada website, any arena in Canada that is normally used by a local community and not an NHL arena can enter, and it’s up to community members to nominate and then share stories, pictures, videos, and notes to support their arena.
People, Brennan says, can also react to each of those posts made on the arena’s page; that is called the “nominate and rally” phase. Brennan says that these rallies are then submitted for judgement by a panel decided on by Kraft Hockeyville.
“We’d like to thank everyone who has supported our nomination thus far, and encourage everyone to keep sharing their stories, photos, videos, and reactions about the Taber Arena on the Kraft Hockeyville website,” Brennan says.
After judging concludes, a top four will be announced. Then voting opens for the top four arenas chosen, and a winner will be announced on March 28, 2020.
“The Town is Taber is excited to have the chance to throw our arena into the competition. It is a fantastic opportunity for Taber to be part of this competition, and we wish the very best of luck to everyone entering it.”
Brennan says that the prize is $250,000 to upgrade the winning arena, and the chance to host an NHL game in the arena, but only if it meets to requirements to host the NHL game. If it doesn’t meet requirements, however. it may be moved to a nearby arena that meets them.
“It’s been really heartwarming to see the community’s response and to see the outpouring of support for our arena,” Brennan says. “We know that the Taber Arena and hockey have always been an integral part of our community, but to see the photos and memories being shared reinforces that knowledge. The Town of Taber hopes that our community will continue to rally around the Arena so we can bring Kraft Hockeyville home to Taber!”
For more information about the Kraft Hockeyville Canada contest, visit: https://www.krafthockeyville.ca/#/landing
