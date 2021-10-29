Taber Adult Learning is celebrating the cultural diversity that is the community and region of Taber with a fun, yet still educational way of learning.
Door to the World is a free, come and go event which will take place at Taber Community Centre (4720-50 St.) Nov. 4 from 5- 9 p.m.
The whole idea is to showcase different cultures which make up Taber and the area. This involves dancing, music, food and having tables which would have exhibits displayed. There is different aspects of the evening which range from showcase
Zyna Taylor, outreach coordinator for Taber and District Community Adult Learning says they have been able to get a lot of interested participants and is looking forward to showcasing their homelands and cultures.
“The newcomers themselves, such as the dance performers, are so delight to share their cultures,” explains Taylor. “This allows them to show what they are about (which they don’t get an opportunity to do). They are part of the community and we’re all part of one world.
“We are opening up to the community in a fun way.”
While the event is free, there will be a cost to purchase some of the food items ranging in a cost between $1-$5 starting at 5:30 p.m. They have reported that some of the countries they will have food from include not only Low German Mennonite food but also from El Salvador, Kenya, Japan, India and the Philippines. There should be more by the event’s kick off.
The idea of this was in the offing for a while but the pandemic interrupted those plans.
Cindly Slenders, the association’s executive director, who is from the County of Newell, is familiar with a similar event for culture days in Brooks. She says there was “some influence” but it is a different event and conducive to Taber. Slenders says this was an interesting way to engage the community.
“We had to postpone it a couple of times and so we had to take a look at what we could do,” explains Slenders who says it was interesting to learn that Taber is represented by 30 countries with over 35 languages. “Took a look at the community to see what (would be popular and representative).”
“We had a Taber-first approach to begin with and draw people in from all cultures but with it being a smaller community we had to draw from the outside,” says Taylor who adds that a lot of the group who normally perform cultural events such as dancers are out of practice or not organized due to the fact a lot of events and gatherings have been shut down due to safety and the often changing Covid-19 related regulations.
This event will be hosted within the Province of Alberta’s Restriction Exemption Program. All guests and participants will be required to show proof of Covid vaccine or a negative Covid test within the previous 72 hours. Guests will be required to mask while inside, except while eating or performing onstage.
For more info on the event, please contact: 403-223-1169 or outreach@taberadultlearning.com or www.taberadultlearning.com
