Meghan Brennan, the Communications and Projects Coordinator for the Town of Taber, says that the Town of Taber has closed several facilities and increased mitigation practices within the facilities where Town staff are still working because of COVID-19.
“We’re closely monitoring every recommendation from the Government of Alberta and are following them,” Brennan says.
Brennan says that the Town of Taber has taken the Government of Alberta’s recommendations about social distancing and social isolating quite seriously. As a result, the Town has closed the Aquafun Centre, Arena, Auditorium, Large/Small Ice, and Meeting Rooms of the Community Centre. The Town has also cancelled drop-in programming and registration for Spring lessons.
Hockey Canada, Brennan says, has cancelled all league play. Other events that have been cancelled include the Pond Hockey Tournament, the 4-on-4 Tournament, and the Power-Up! Taber Digital Marketing Series. Brennan says that all Recreation Board, Arts & Heritage Committee, Municipal Planning Commission, and Municipal Police Commission meetings are suspended unless urgently required.
The Town Office, Brennan says, has also restricted public access and the Coffee with Council dates for March have been cancelled. Council meetings, however, will continue as scheduled and Brennan encourages the public to watch Council meetings at HYPERLINK "https://www.taber.ca/your-government/mayor-council/livestreaming" https://www.taber.ca/your-government/mayor-council/livestreaming. All board, committee, and commission meetings are continuing as scheduled, Brennan says. People are also encouraged to pay their bills online wherever possible.
Brennan says that because the situation is so fluid and constantly changing, individuals and organizations are doing their best to be adaptive. The Town, Brennan says, is very aware of the fact that local businesses are looking at ways they can support vulnerable populations by offering delivery services, special shopping hours, or any other avenues they may find fitting. The Town also knows how hard local healthcare professionals are working.
“Everyone’s day-to-day lives look a lot different than they were a few weeks ago and it’s not easy, but we’ll all get through this together,” Brennan says. “Everyone who is doing their part is heroic. Whether that’s our local businesses changing their operations to help with deliveries or supporting our vulnerable populations, or our local healthcare providers testing for the virus and caring for those who are sick, or our citizens following all the recommendations from the Government of Alberta. Everyone is in this together, and every little bit is going to help in this situation.”
Brennan also says that citizens and businesses are incredibly generous and kind-hearted; this has been made evident by multiple posts on social media about neighbors assisting with grocery deliveries for vulnerable populations or offering time to help out neighbors with tasks they can’t do themselves. Taber businesses have really stepped up to offer deliveries, senior shopping hours, and all sorts of measures that will help keep populations at home, while still supporting our local economy.
“Although this situation is serious, it is very heartwarming to see how many people have taken it upon themselves to do what they can to help one another,” Brennan says. “We knew the people of Taber were generous and kind-hearted, but their actions have gone above and beyond to help everyone they can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.