Like a lot of Canada, there are a lot of residents in southern Alberta who don't know where to turn if they are feeling down, anxious or are confused on what to do next when life sometimes rears its ugly head.
This pressure caused by confusion, not knowing the answers or indecisiveness puts a strain on their mental health.
Those at the Canadian Mental Health Association, Alberta South Region are doing their best to address what is needed.
David Gabert, Communications Lead & Project Coordinator CMHA's Alta. South Region says they they have programs which can help and are focusing a lot of effort on mainly two but they are ready with others as the need requires..
"We have a lot of different services and we are changing (adjusting) as COVID regulations required; we have tried not to inundate people with too many options," explains Gabert who notes people currently already have a lot to deal with on their own. Gabert adds they serve people from Lethbridge and across rural southwest Alberta. Everywhere is people are affected.
One of those programs is is the 24/7 crisis Distress Line (403-327-7905). CMHA is "100% staff manned" according to Gabert. The office has responders waiting to receive calls. These are not volunteers and have a lot of training. A lot of what the operators do is to assess the situation and act as connection between the caller and the appropriate next step of action, such a steering the per son to the right agency.
"We don't want a person's situation to escalate so we refer them to the right resource; they can talk it out," says Gabert who adds the training is extensive because they are so many different types of situations, personalities and levels of experience within each person. "If an individual feels they are in a crisis, we want to help... staff are trained in a number of different scenarios. Two of the top scenarios is that it has to do with relationships or income... just knowing the resources and know who to refer them to helps. We can deescalate a situation and refer them to support mechanism if they need it."
The crisis services programming includes emergency response and subsequent assessment, crisis treatment and stabilization, suicide assessment and intervention, advocacy, resource connections and transitional supports information (housing, finance, etc.) .
The second program is Community LINKS which Gabert points out is for those who aren't in an immediate crisis but still need support so a situation doesn't rapidly decline. He says those clients are all across the board. They can range from single parents; teenagers, middle aged people and seniors -- whether from Lethbridge or southwest Alberta.
According to CMHA , "Community LINKS provides a multifaceted approach to the information they gather and keep up to date. Information that goes out from Community LINKS is aimed either towards assisting individuals directly, or by providing up to date information on resources to other community agencies. The aim of this is to create a well rounded approach to accessing information, as well as to ensure that individuals are given the proper information no matter where they receive it.
Community Links Staff are available during regular business hours by calling 403-328-LINK (5465).
As well, the Community Links website is HelpSeeker.org provides lists of programs, organizations, events calendar and possible community housing housing opportunity listing they can check out on their own time. CMHA clients can get In Person resource cards or Getting Connected Booklets or there are links at (http://community-links.ca)
CMHA gets support from the provincial head office as well financially they are able to to do what they do via contract with local schools, governments and agencies.
CMHA Alberta leaves it up to the local agencies regarding how they raise money to continue.
Gabert says they don't do any large scale fundraisers as they focus on the tasks at hand.
They are continuing to work with other social agencies so to ensure they are up to date with those agencies programs. That way when they are working with a client using crisis services or Community LINKS, those in need are getting the best information possible. There are no egos involved. The person requesting help is the most important person.
"Changes are exhausting and with that we will listen to anyone in crisis (no matter what level),' explains Gabert who talks about CMHA staff. "Our goal is to have empathy in all that we do."
If you are in need of support and looking for someone to talk to please call the Distress Line at 403.327.7905 or toll free at 1.888.787.2880, or contact the Crisis Intervention Team through their pager at 403.381.1116.
