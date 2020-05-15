Parks Canada is reminding everyone in Alberta that visitor services and vehicle access continue to be suspended at all national parks, national historic sites, heritage canals and national marine conservation areas, including Waterton Lakes National Park, over the Victoria Day Long Weekend.
All services and facilities such as campgrounds, the Visitor Centre, trailhead parking lots, playgrounds and picnic shelters remain closed, with the exception of the Firehall washroom in the townsite. All events, group and interpretive activities remain suspended until further notice.
Parks Canada understands the importance nature plays in the mental and physical well-being of Canadians, particularly now. Parks Canada will begin a safe, gradual opening of some outdoor locations in select national parks, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas starting June 1.
Until June 1, all suspensions of visitor services and closures of facilities announced in March remain in place. For their own safety, Canadians should not try to access locations that are closed, particularly over the Victoria Day long weekend.
Please visit pc.gc.ca and follow Parks Canada’s social media channels for information and updates on the status of all Parks Canada places.
Additionally, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is advising travellers that the seasonal opening of the Chief Mountain, Alberta border crossing (AB Hwy 6) will be delayed until further notice due to COVID-19. The Chief Mountain Highway in Waterton Lakes National Park is closed at the Belly River gate. The full CBSA announcement is available online: www.canada.ca/en/border-services-agency/news/2020/05/chief-mountain-border-crossing-opening-delayed-due-to-covid-19.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.