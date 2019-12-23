Fort Macleod RCMP are reporter that on Dec. 22, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., 19-year-old Tristan Big Sorrel Horse turned himself in to police following a collision.
On Dec. 15 at approximately 2:40 a.m., Ft. Macleod RCMP came upon a fatal collision involving a small car on Highway 3 in the town of Ft. Macleod.
Tristan Big Sorrel Horse had been involved in a serious collision resulting in the death of the passenger in the vehicle on Dec. 15.
After RCMP were unable to locate Tristan Big Sorrel Horse, a warrant for his arrest was issued. The warrant was executed this morning.
Tristan Big Sorrel Horse (19) of Glenwood, Alta has been charged with:
•Dangerous driving causing death.
•Fail to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death.
•Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.
Tristan Big Sorrel Horse is currently in custody and is being held for a justice interim release hearing. The court date is yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.