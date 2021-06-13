Lottery for those who haven't received their first dose

A new provincewide lottery will give every Albertan aged 18 and older who gets vaccinated a chance to win $1 million.

Alberta residents over the age of 18 who have received at least one dose of vaccine can register to be entered in the draw for the $1-million prize.

Details on how to register will be announced on June 14.

Registration will close one week after 70 per cent of eligible Albertans have received a first dose. The winner will be drawn when Stage 3 of Alberta’s Open for Summer Plan begins.

“This lottery will help us cross that 70 per cent threshold so we can reopen and stay open. Albertans have already responded in such a big way to our vaccine program and we’ve been able to lift many health restrictions because of their efforts. We just need one final push so we can lift them all and get back to normal. If you’ve been waiting to book or you’ve been looking for a reason to get the shot, here it is," said Jason Kenney, Premier.

More than 68.5 per cent of eligible Albertans have received their first dose, including 19.2 per cent who are fully vaccinated with two doses.

As of June 12, there are 64,535 appointments booked over the next seven days for first doses. Currently, Alberta is projected to hit the 70 per cent milestone and start the two-week countdown to Stage 3 of Alberta’s Open for Summer Plan on June 18.

“The arrival and uptake of the COVID-19 vaccines in our province have accomplished extraordinary things. It’s only fitting that we respond in kind with a once-in-a-lifetime event in Alberta. This lottery is an investment in Albertans and our province’s economic future. I am confident that we will see that final upswing in vaccinations to take us across that finish line to widespread immunity," said Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health.

Get your shot

To book your COVID-19 vaccine, visit alberta.ca/vaccine to find available appointments with AHS or participating pharmacies across the province. Select locations are offering walk-in clinics for first doses.

Alberta’s government is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by protecting lives and livelihoods with precise measures to bend the curve, sustain small businesses and protect Alberta’s health-care system.

Quick facts

  • Alberta's Open for Summer Plan safely eases restrictions in three stages as vaccination targets are reached and hospitalizations decline.
  • Stage 3 will occur two weeks after 70 per cent of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of vaccine.
  • To be eligible for the lottery, you must:
    • Reside in Alberta at the time of the draw.
    • Be 18 years of age and older.
    • Be able to provide proof of receiving your dose of an approved vaccine for the draw.
  • Anyone who has already received one dose is eligible to enter the lottery.
  • Any Albertan 18 or older who received vaccines out of province is also eligible, provided they have submitted proof of vaccination to AHS and meet all other eligibility criteria.

