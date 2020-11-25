Applications for the SouthGrow Agri-Food Futures Scholarship are now available for those attending the two largest post-secondary schools in southwest Alberta.
They are handsome payouts. It is a $1,500 one-time payment with two scholarships are available. There is one each for an eligible student attending the University of Lethbridge, and one for a student attending Lethbridge College. The idea is that applicant has the “intention to use your education to work in the Agri-food industry in Southern Alberta upon graduation.”
“This is the second year we are offering it out. Things were delayed because of Covid 19 which is why are only now offering it out for the January
semester,” explains Casurella. “In the first year of applications we got a lot of submissions. Originally, they were only going to offer out one scholarship, but due to the interest and quality of applicants, the board decided to award two scholarships, one to a student attending the U of L, and one for a student at Lethbridge College.
SouthGrow is a Regional Economic Development Alliance of 26 communities in south west and south central Alberta “which is dedicated to opening up new economic opportunities for the region and supporting the continued quality of life enjoyed by our citizens. The promotion and development of the agri-food industry in southern Alberta is one of (their) chief priorities.”
Amongst the list of qualifications, besides being a full time student of one of the aforementioned institutions, is that the applicant is permanent resident of one of the SouthGrow Communities which includes Arrowwood, Blood Tribe all the way to the Village and County of Warner. It goes as far east as Foremost and the MD of Taber.
The money is from SouthGrow and
“The funding for the scholarship is pulled from our member contributions, every year, so it's essentially money that is coming from our 28 municipalities in the region. We will keep doing the scholarship for as long as it makes sense for us to do so as part of our annual budget,” says Casurella. “The intent is to encourage young people to pursue careers in agri-food. Now, that can mean an awful lot of things and isn't only just limited to specific
ag programming. The student does need to justify in their application why and how they intend to use their education to contribute to the agri-food industry in southern Alberta.
What the application need to have to apply is:
• An official transcript (high school or to-date university transcript, whichever is applicable. Photocopies or scans are acceptable)
• A 1-page letter addressed to the Board of Directors of the SouthGrow Regional Initiative that introduces yourself and explains how you hope to apply the educational program you are enrolled in to pursue a career in the agri-food industry in southern Alberta.
• Two professional references who can be contacted to speak on your behalf.
Application deadline is December 15. Those which to apply for the SouthGrow Agri-Food Futures Scholarship should be sent to Casurella at peter.casurellla@southgrow.com
