Medicine Hat was one of 22 communities across Canada which participated in the Stay @ Home Gala.
Sponsored by Pritchard & Co. Law Firm, LLP, a one-of-a-kind Stay @ Home Gala was hosted online across Southeast Alberta on May 2nd. The virtual gala united thousands of Canadians across the country and hosted all the familiar elements of a gala: dinner (delivered to your door), game-changing speakers, silent auction, and much more.
“In less than two weeks, an amazing group of volunteers created a unique event – and our region responded full force! The success of this event reflects the care and compassion of folks in S.E. Alberta,” says Executive Director, Chris Christie.
Local entertainers Snakes and the Riot and Jay Bowcott started off the night with a bang while emcee, Trevor Moore wowed the virtual guests with his magic and inspirational words. The national segment proceeded with keynote speaker Hayley Wickenheiser and entertainment by Hunter Brothers and Once a Tree, a band out of Saskatchewan. The second half of the Gala featured intimate performances made by both Lyle Rebbeck and MacKenzie Porter along with fiancé, Jake Etheridge.
“This was an amazing event to be a part of. The committee members all took on a role and in two weeks nailed every aspect of their duties. To be able to raise these kinds of funds for such a worthy cause, in that short of time, is just shy of a miracle!” commented gala committee member, Brenda Lea MacPhail
Proceeds from the Stay @ Home Gala will stay in the community, for charities in need through the Community Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund for SE Alberta.
The COVID-19 Response Fund for SE Alberta continues to accept donations. The Government of Alberta will enhance donations made to the fund until May 31st. If you are able to support the local charitable sector during these unprecedented times, please visit: https://bit.ly/CFSEA-COVIDfund
