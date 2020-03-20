The South Country Co-op Showdown hosted by Professional Bull Riders Canada at the Lethbridge Enmax Centre on March 6-7 included two riders from Southern Alberta, Logan Biever and Dayton Johnston.
Biever scored no points on either night while Johnson scored no points on night one, but took a score of 85.00 in Round 2, giving him 12 event points, and an eighth-place finish overall.
Claresholm’s Biever, 21 has been riding for approximately five years. Biever originally started on his journey by riding steers before moving up to junior bulls, bettering himself until he eventually moved up to the PBR leagues.
“I try to stay in pretty good shape,” Biever says. “In PBR, you’re going up against another athlete so you you gotta be ready to go yourself. Anytime you win and you do good, it's something and even losing is something. You can use the energy from that to build yourself up.”
According to the PBR Canada website, Biever has participated in 36 rides, had 173 outs, and has earned a total of $29,877.03.
“Those interested in doing PBR can start as a young kid riding steers and slowly move up from that,” Biever says. “We go to different rodeos and see these young kids who get help along the way to become better riders.”
Johnston, 23, is from Milk River. He has a world ranking of 168th according to the PBR Canada website. Johnston has earned $33,719 from riding, has done 36 rides, and has 159 outs. In addition to riding, Johnston also works full-time for an electrical company in Lethbridge.
“My interest in PBR came from being raised on a farm and being around steers and other livestock,” Johnston says. “I’ve also been riding steers since I was seven.”
Johnston has spent the last three years being in the Top 25 in Canada and although it’s a lot of pressure, he doesn’t allow himself to feed off of it. His parents, Johnston says, have supported his career in PBR 100 percent since he began pursuing riding at age eight.
“It’s all about bettering yourself every day,” Johnston says. “You can take tons of lessons and learn something different from each one. It doesn’t always end up the way I want it to, but you take it for what it is and keep going.”
For anyone interested in pursuing a career in PBR, Johnston recommends that they go to some sort of school for appropriate training. Information about those schools, Johnston says, can be found on Facebook and there are always professionals putting on schools on how to do the sport properly.
