City of Brooks staff and representatives from Brooks Minor Hockey have collaborated and come up with a solution which will allow spectators to be present during minor hockey practices and games.
This plan is based on current staffing levels and an anticipated early arrival of sanitizing equipment that will greatly improve efficiency.
The plan will also extend to all user groups and their programs. If the new equipment works as anticipated, City Staff will be able to take on even more sanitization than planned, further relaxing restrictions and the burden on user groups.
The rules and restrictions agreed upon will be based on guidelines from Alberta Health Services and available resources, as well as any needs or concerns brought forward by either group. These will continue to be reviewed, revised and communicated monthly.
“We are very excited to come together to find solutions to navigating through these unprecedented times so youth in our community can get back on the ice playing the game they love,” read the statement from the City of Brooks. “We realize that things will be very different this year and will likely change and evolve again - we appreciate everyone’s support and patience as we work through these changes and start to get back to normal.”
