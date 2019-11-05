Medicine Hat College (MHC) Rattlers men’s volleyball head coach Mark Porter has resigned effective immediately to pursue other career opportunities.
Porter has guided the team the past four seasons and led the team to one Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) silver medal and one Canadian Colleges Athletic Association (CCAA) bronze medal during his tenure as head coach. Kim Stonehouse, the women’s volleyball head coach and her staff will support the men’s team through this transition until a new coach is hired.
For more information about the Rattlers please visit www.rattlers.ca
