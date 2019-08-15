The Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) will open their six-day main training camp for their 2019-20 season on Monday, August 19th, the team announced today.
The camp will see returnees and recruits divided into two teams for the duration of the week, participating in two practices each per day on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with a combination of a practice and 5 PM scrimmage on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
All on-ice sessions will take place at the Centennial Regional Arena, with team rosters provided at scrimmages only.
The camp will conclude as the team leads into its opening exhibition home games against the Okotoks Oilers on Monday, August 26th and Tuesday, August 27th, both at 7 PM at the CRA.
Season tickets for the team’s national championship title defence campaign are on sale now at tickets.brooksbandits.ca.
2019 Camp Schedule
Monday, August 19th
Team White Practice 10:30 AM – 11:45
Team Navy Practice Noon – 1:15 PM
Team White Practice 2:15 PM – 3:15
Team Navy Practice 3:45 PM – 4:45
Tuesday, August 20th
Team Navy Practice 10:00 AM – 11:00
Team White Practice 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM
Team Navy vs. Team White Scrimmage 5:00 PM
Wednesday, August 21st
Team White Practice 10:30 AM – 11:45
Team Navy Practice Noon – 1:15 PM
Team White Practice 2:15 PM – 3:15
Team Navy Practice 3:45 PM – 4:45
Thursday, August 22nd
Team Navy Practice 10:00 AM – 11:00
Team White Practice 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM
Team Navy vs. Team White Scrimmage 5:00 PM
Friday, August 23rd
Team White Practice 10:30 AM – 11:45
Team Navy Practice Noon – 1:15 PM
Team White Practice 2:15 PM – 3:15
Team Navy Practice 3:45 PM – 4:45
Saturday, August 24th
Team Navy Practice 10:00 AM – 11:00
Team White Practice 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM
Team Navy vs. Team White Scrimmage 5:00 PM
