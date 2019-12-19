There’s nothing like a sandy beach to drive away the winter blues and folks in the Oyen area will once again be able to enjoy some beach activities over the Christmas holidays when the Big Country Agricultural Society hosts its beach volleyball tournament.
The tournament was held for the first time last year, and organizer Tim Kolkman said it was a huge success, so they are doing it again this year.
“Last year, people had a lot of fun and really enjoyed themselves,” said Kolkman, adding that they had nine teams participate and at least 100 spectators to the Crossroads Centre to take in the tournament.
Kolkman said they started holding the tournament as a way for people to get out of the house for a bit of physical activity over the holidays.
“It gives people something to do between Christmas and New Year’s,” he said.
Because of the interest shown by younger people at last year’s tournament, organizers have added a category for the 12-years-and-under group.
“Last year, we had tons of kids there and they were always wanting to be out there playing too,” he said.
Cost is $80 per team before Dec. 20 and $100 after that, but Kolkman noted that they will take registration right up to the day of the event which takes place Dec. 27 from 6 p.m. to midnight and Dec. 28 from 10 a.m. to whenever they get finished.
Proceeds rom the tournament will be going to the local food bank.
The bar and kitchen will both be open for visitors and beach music will provide some music ambiance during the event.
Kolkman is hoping lots of people come out and have fun and anybody wanting further information can contact him at bambam0850@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.