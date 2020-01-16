The cheque was presented by Bandits Manager of Sales and Marketing Nathan Crosby to Brooks Legion President Becky Hutchinson on Thursday at the Centennial Regional Arena.
Hutchinson says the funds will be used for Veterans Appreciation, honours and awards, as well as benefiting local service organizations.
The team’s annual charity jersey game and auction was held on November 11th, as the team defeated the Olds Grizzlys 8-2 in front of 1,517 fans. The Bandits wore special one-time Remembrance Day jerseys designed by Matthew McElroy, who has designed the majority of the team’s special jerseys.
The Bandits have now donated more than $44,000 over the last seven years in jersey auction proceeds to various charitable organizations from the Canadian Mental Health Association to the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation.
The Bandits would like to thank everyone who placed a bid for a jersey and helped to support our local Legion.
