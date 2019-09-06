A free Speaker Series on Family Dynamics will be held at various LDS Church buildings all over the city of Lethbridge on September 20, October 18, and November 15.
“Families are bombarded with many challenges and obstacles every day,” Traci Sherwood, the Public Affairs Person for the Lethbridge Alberta Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints says. “The Speaker Series on Family Dynamics is being offered to anyone who is interested in learning about ways to strengthen their families and will give families strategies to handle these obstacles.”
The goal with the workshops, Sherwood says, is to help families thrive. Each session will run from 7 to 8 p.m. For each workshop, two speakers will be presenting at a different location and participants will be able to choose which topic they would like to learn more about.
The first session on September 20, will be held at the LDS Church located at 4105 Forestry Avenue South and the topic “Play for Success: It’s All Fun and Games” will be taught by Robin Gibb. The other session on September 20th will be held at the LDS Church at 9 Keystone Terrace West and the topic “Parenting in the Digital Age: The Impact of Technology on Children (and the Rest of Us) will be taught by Jason Daniels.
October 18th’s sessions will be held at the LDS Churches located at 2410 28th Street South and 9 Keystone Terrace West. The session at the 28th street building is titled “Couples” and taught by Mark Bruce while the session at the Keystone Terrace building is titled “Issues Today’s Teenager’s Face.”
On November 15, the sessions will be held at sessions will be held at the LDS Churches located at 2410 28th Street South and 9 Keystone Terrace West respectively. “Marriage” will be the topic of the workshop held at the 28th street building and the session will be taught by Jocelyn Orr. The session held at the Keystone Terrace building will be taught by Allen Whidden and is called “Raising Children Safely in an Adversarial Environment.”
Sherwood says that the Speaker Series will conclude on November 23rd with a half-day Conference on the Family with keynote speakers and break-out sessions.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Sherwood says, has donated spaces for the sessions, but all are welcome to attend with no pre-registration necessary.
“This Speaker Series came about after a similar Conference on the family began being offered in Medicine Hat,” Sherwood says. “Attendees from the city of Lethbridge thought it would be possible to re-create something similar in our own city.”
