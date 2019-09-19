“Songs4Ken” is a variety-type show featuring a phenomenal house band and five southern Alberta musical favourites including T. Buckley, Mike Stack, Emily Triggs, Jess Dollimont and John Wort Hannam. Visual artist Randall Wiebe will also be painting on stage. The evening is to support and raise funds for the ALS Society of Alberta. “Songs4Ken” is being held Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Empress Theatre in Fort Macleod.
“I kind of started it,” said southern Alberta singer and songwriter John Wort Hannam.
Ken Rouleau, Hannam explained, was a childhood friend of his and the two grew up together and lived about 10 houses from each other in Calgary. “I started the night as a way to celebrate a friend, but also maybe raise a bit of money for the ALS Society,” he said, adding the fundraising event has been held annually for years.
According to its official website, the ALS Society of Alberta is a non-profit organization dedicated to making each day the best possible day for people living with and affected by Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). It is the only non-profit organization in Alberta that provides support to those affected by the disease, and is the largest donor per-capita to the national ALS research program.
Hannam has received a Juno Award nomination, a Canadian Folk Music Award for “Best Album of the Year,” a CBC Galaxie “Rising Star Award,” and numerous Western Canadian Music Award and Canadian Folk Music Award nominations. He has released seven full-length recordings.
Leading up to this year's event, Hannam recalled staging a “Songs4Ken” event when Ken was still alive and was in need of equipment and a hospital bed. “At that time, I thought it would be a one-off,” said Hannam.
“I never really thought of it as being an annual event. Now that it has become an annual event, for me what was going to be a one-time thing, has grown into something with people asking 'what time of year is 'Songs4Ken' going to be this year.' It's in people's minds, which is kind of nice,” he said. The event's date usually changes depending on Hannam's tour schedule.
“We keep doing it and people keep coming. I think part of it is, it has become sort of this variety show,” Hannam noted. There's also a Calgary version of the event.
Hannam said he recently told someone if you look at old tour posters they feature Elvis, Johnny Cash, and Jerry Lee Lewis. “Those guys used to go out together with a house band and the audience got to experience a big full and fat band sound , but there was a different performer every half hour. That's what we're doing.”
“We've got five sort of singer and songwriter people and then we've got this amazing house band that sort of is basically the running theme throughout the night,” he added. “It really is a type of vaudevillian variety-type show.”
For more information or to purchase tickets visit online at macleodempress.com or call 403-553-4404 or 800-540-9229. Tickets are $25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.